Guwahati: 4 Notorious Robbers Arrested From Chaygaon

Guwahati Police in a major bust arrested as many as four robbers on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, officials informed.
According to the police, an operation was carried out at Chaygaon in the Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam on the basis of a tip-off during which four robbers namely Faizul Hoque, aged 28, Paresh Ali, Moinal Ali, aged 30 and Mainuddin Ali, aged 25 were arrested.
Officials said that they seized one Mahindra Bolero car, four mobile phones, a knife and the tools of thieves used for picking locks and breaking into houses from their possession.
“On sustained interrogation, the robbers led the Police to a house at Islampur, Rani, Kamrup(R) where there were stolen articles kept concealed,” said the police in a statement.
Meanwhile, during the raid of the house, officials uncovered and seized nine mobile phones, one HP laptop, three cameras, gold ornaments, four laptop bags, brass metal articles, two sharp weapons (khukri) and Rs 15,000 in cash, the police added.
Further investigation in connection with the matter is on, they mentioned.