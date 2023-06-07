Bike Thieves' Gang Busted; 8 Arrested including AIUDF Leader

In pursuance to intensify the drive against the network of gray market of stolen motorcycles and to combat the theft of motorcycles, a special drive was conducted on Tuesday night across Silchar and Baskandi area by the Cachar police.
During the operation a total of 20 numbers of two-wheelers (9-scooties, 11-motorcycles) were recovered from different locations, the police also arrested eight culprits including an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader who was allegedly involved in bike lifting and dealing with the stolen bikes, the police said.
The arrested thieves were identified as Sakil Laskar (20), Dilwar Hussain Laskar (20), Afzal Hussain Laskar (18), Abdul Hussain Laskar (19), AIUDF leader Nanda Singh (60), Ranjit Ravidas (25), Yousub Ali (20) and Rubeluddin Laskar (28).
Following an interrogation by the police, the culprits revealed that they have stakes in Manipur and Nagaland and expertise in manipulating the registration numbers including the engine numbers and chassis numbers which is evident from the seizures recovered from their possessions that includes several duplicate keys, tools, machines and spare number plates.
However, the police said that effort is on to recover more stolen motorcycles on the basis of their revelations.
It may be mentioned that the arrested Nanda Singh had previously contested the 2021-assembly elections from the Udharband constituency representing the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF party.