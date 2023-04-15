Guwahati: 5 Arrested For Posing As ACB Officials

On Saturday, Hatigaon police arrested a group of men and women posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

According to reports, the city police have arrested three men and two women in connection to the case.

Interestingly, one of the women identified herself as state BJP leader.

The arrested persons were identified as Sumimoni Das, Jurimoni Das, Bhargav Malakar, Rahul Patagiri and Ujjawal Vikas Kalita.

Earlier, the Guwahati city police apprehended an individual in possession of a large amount of fake currency notes in Khanapara area last Friday night.

A team of Basistha PS along with Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East District, Khanapara Traffic OP Team and Public apprehended the accused at around 11.45 pm last night.

According to sources, a huge amount of counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 2, 93,000 was seized from his possession. In light of the recovery, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to track down his accomplices and source of the fake currency notes.

Further, the police have also requested shopkeepers, vendors and residents to scrutinize the currency notes before accepting them.