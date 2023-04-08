Man Held With Fake Notes Worth Rs 2.9 Lakh in Guwahati

Guwahati city police on Friday night apprehended an individual in possession of a large amount of fake currency notes in Khanapara area.

A team of Basistha PS along with Special Operations Group (SOG) team of East District, Khanapara Traffic OP Team and Public apprehended the accused at around 11.45 pm last night.

According to sources, a huge amount of counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 2, 93,000 was seized from his possession. In light of the recovery, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to track down his accomplices and source of the fake currency notes.

Further, the police have also requested shopkeepers, vendors and residents to scrutinize the currency notes before accepting them.

Earlier on March 28, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2.24 lakhs in Assam’s Dhubri district.

According to sources, the BSF seized the fake currency notes from the India-Bangladesh borders in Jhalochar area of Mankachar in Dhubri district.

Following the seizure, the BSF handed over the seized fake currency notes worth Rs. 2.24 lakhs to the tax department in Mankachar.

On February 13, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Sonitpur district.

The accused was identified as Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah said, “Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district.”