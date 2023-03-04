Guwahati: 5-Month-Old Baby Suffers Broken Arm, Legs at Hands Of Father

In what may be described as an inhumane act, a 5-month-old baby was physically assaulted by his own father, inflicting multiple fractures on his fragile body.

The incident was reported from Kahilipara area in Guwahati city.

Sources said that the accused father, identified as Anikesh Goswami, allegedly assaulted the baby physically for reasons currently unknown.

The baby is currently being treated at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

According to doctors, the baby sustained fractures on his arms and legs following alleged physical assault by the accused father.

“The baby is now conscious, crying normally, and is being breastfed by the mother,” doctors said.

Meanwhile, city police apprehended the accused father and registered a case under relevant sections against him.

It is learned that the accused, his wife and the baby live in a rented apartment situated at Kahilipara since the last five months.

The reason for the shocking escalation is yet to be established.