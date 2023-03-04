Guwahati: Deputy Inspector of Schools Arrested on Bribery Charges

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell, Assam trapped red-handed and arrested the Deputy Inspector of Schools of Kamrup Metro for accepting bribe.
The arrested government employee has been identified as Buddha Kataky.
He was arrested while he was accepting bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in the audit of the Development Fund of the School on Saturday.
Kataky was arrested at the office of the deputy inspector of schools in Guwahati’s Rihabari.
IPS Surendra Kumar took to twitter informing about the incident and wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Buddha Kataky, Dy. Inspector of Schools, Guwahati, Kamrup(M) while accepting demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in Audit of the Development Fund of the School.”
On Friday, the officials of the anti-corruption cell arrested three government employees in three separate incidents on bribery charges in Assam.
As per sources, the officials had allegedly demanded money for processing documents of the three complainants, who had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corrpution.
In the first case, a ‘lat mandal’ of Koliabar revenue circle of Nagaon, identified as Pranjal Bora was apprehended while accepting a bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing land sale permission, Additional DGP, vigilance, Surendra Kumar, said.
In the second incident, a senior assistant of the office of Registrar, Cooperative Society, identified as Bidyadhar Das, arrested in Guwahati’s Khanapara when he was allegedly accepting money for processing a pension file.
Similarly, in another incident, a block elementary education officer of Matia block in Goalpara district, identified as Bajlul Basit Sarkar, arrested while accepting bribe for signing bank loan documents, official said.