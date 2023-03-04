Guwahati: Deputy Inspector of Schools Arrested on Bribery Charges

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell, Assam trapped red-handed and arrested the Deputy Inspector of Schools of Kamrup Metro for accepting bribe.

The arrested government employee has been identified as Buddha Kataky.

He was arrested while he was accepting bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in the audit of the Development Fund of the School on Saturday.

Kataky was arrested at the office of the deputy inspector of schools in Guwahati’s Rihabari.

IPS Surendra Kumar took to twitter informing about the incident and wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Buddha Kataky, Dy. Inspector of Schools, Guwahati, Kamrup(M) while accepting demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in Audit of the Development Fund of the School.”