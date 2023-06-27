Guwahati: 5 Shops Gutted In Fire At Maligaon

A major fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon which gutted as many as five business establishments, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to the reports, the fire that broke out last night at Goshala Bazar in Maligaon, engulfed five shops.
Local police and a team of fire department officials reached the site soon. After a prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the raging flames under control.
According to information received, it took around two hours to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire began. The incident took place at around 1 am last night.
It may be noted that a massive fire broke out at a marketplace in Assam’s Mangaldoi district destroying properties worth crores during the early hours of June 25.
After receiving information of the fire incident, at least four fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames, sources informed.
The massive fire broke out at one of the shops in the marketplace that later spread to the adjacent shops including hardware, groceries among others. Properties worth crores were reduced to ashes in the fire.
One of the shop owners said, "I was resting at home when one person came to our house to inform us about the fire incident and then I rushed to the site. Four fire tenders were making efforts to douse the flames. I had a grocery shop which is now engulfed in the fire."
The police informed that at least seven shops were engulfed in the fire. A police official at the site said, “At 2.30 a.m we received information that a fire broke out at the marketplace after which fire tenders rushed to the site and successfully doused the flames.”
It was suspected that the cause of the fire was short circuit though the exact reason was not determined immediately.