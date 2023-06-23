Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Railway Establishment In Lumding

A massive fire broke out within a railway establishment premise in Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam on Friday.
According to sources, the fire broke out in the transformer of Jio Tower.
Sources indicate that goods worth around 40 lakh and many valuables including diesel machines of the tower have been gutted down in the fire.
The fire brigade reached the spot and douses the flames.
In a similar instance that took place on June 7, a massive fire broke out at a transformer installed at Dibrugarh Cancer Care Centre in Assam.
The incident occurred at around 4 am in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to reports, the blaze broke out at a transformer installed inside the premises of the hospital.
The reason behind the fire was suspected to be a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and managed to douse the fire.