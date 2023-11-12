Guwahati: 51-Year-Old Man Went Missing After Jumping Off Saraighat Bridge

A 51-year-old man went missing in the Brahmaputra River after he allegedly jumped off Saraighat Bridge on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Sunday afternoon.
Soon after learning about the incident, a team of Guwahati Police reached the spot and recovered a Wagon R vehicle bearing registration AS 01AG 5321 along with the Aadhaar card of a person named Raj Brat Borah from the spot.
Meanwhile, the SDRF personnel have launched a rescue operation in the Brahmaputra to recover the body of the aforementioned person.
Earlier in the month of October, a timely intervention of alert passersby and police led to the successful rescue of a youth who jumped off the new Saraighat Bridge.
According to sources, the distressed youth has been identified as Hafizur Ahmed, a resident of Baihata Chariali had climbed over the railing of Saraighat Bridge and threatened to jump off.
The passersby were left with surprise and shock when they noticed Hafizur climbing the railings and threatening to jump off. They intervened and tried to convince him, however, he did not listen and attempted to commit suicide.
Fortunately, due to the timely intervention, he was rescued by a joint team of alert police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Reportedly, Hafizur tried to kill himself because his lover's family disapproved their relationship and opposed their marriage.