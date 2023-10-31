Timely Intervention By SDRF Saves Man Who Jumped From Saraighat Bridge

The timely intervention of alert passersby and police led to the successful rescue of a youth who jumped off the new Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Tuesday.
According to sources, the distressed youth has been identified as Hafizur Ahmed, a resident of Baihata Chariali who climbed over the railing of Saraighat Bridge and threatened to jump off.
The passersby were left with surprise and shock when they noticed Hafizur climbing the railings and threatening to jump off. They intervened and tried to convince him, however, he did not listen and attempted to commit suicide.
Fortunately, due to the timely intervention, he was rescued by a joint team of alert police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Reportedly, Hafizur tried to take the extreme step because the family of his lover disapproved of their match and opposed their marriage.
In August this year, a man jumped off a bridge in Dibrugarh district on Saturday leaving behind a suicide note blaming his girlfriend for his drastic step.
The man was identified as Kanak Gogoi, a resident of Namrup, who took the drastic step due to love-related reasons, sources said.
A suicide note was recovered from a car that was parked near the bridge where it stated, “The sole reason behind my death is Parismita Hazarika alias Manisha Hazarika hailing from Naharkatia.” (translated from Assamese)
Suicide Prevention Helpline: For help call: 9152987821. Services are available from Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.