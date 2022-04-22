Guwahati: 52.80% Voter Turnout in GMC Polls

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections which were held on Friday (April 22) after a gap of nine years concluded peacefully with an overall 52.80 polling percentage.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, the elections have been completely peaceful with no untoward incidents or any poll related violence from any polling station.

Meanwhile, no request for re-polling has been received from any polling station.

Polling was held in 757 polling stations in 57 wards today.

Out of the 60 GMC wards, the BJP has already won three wards unopposed.

A total of 197 candidates contested in the 57 wards. Out of the 197, 50 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 54 are Congress candidates, 7 of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 38 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 25 of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), 4 of CPI (M) and 19 are from other parties including independent candidates.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used in the GMC polls, counting for which will take place on April 24 (Sunday).

