Assam: Massive Fire at Sack Factory in Jorabat

A massive fire erupted at a sack factory at 15 Mile in Jorabat in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Friday evening.

The entire factory has been engulfed by the blazing inferno. The reason for the eruption of the massive fire has not been identified as of now.

Meanwhile, police officials and fire tenders have arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the fire. However, the firefighters have not been able to bring the raging fire under control.

The fire has led to a huge loss of property in the factory. However no loss of lives or casualty has been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

