Guwahati: 6 Accused in Hawala Dealings Produced Before CJM Court

Six persons who were arrested for alleged hawala dealings were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday, reports said.
The individuals who appeared before the CJM court today are journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed, SI Mubarak Ali, SI Anurag Bora and the informer Khairul Haque, reports said.
They were apprehended after cash worth Rs 37,80,000 was recovered in connection with alleged hawala operations.
Meanhwile, two women who were apprehended in connection to the case are also among those produced in the court. The two women are SI Anurag Bora’s Aunt Papita Gogoi, a resident of Dergaon and Sabira Begum, a relative of SI Mubarak Ali.
On the other hand, sources said that a man named Jamir Ali surrendered before the Bharalu Police earlier today.
The Guwahati Police had nabbed two individuals and seized over Rs 1,69,70,000 from their possession after conducting search operations in Athgaon area in Novemebr, reports said. The seized money was suspected to be part of alleged hawala transactions that the duo had been carrying out, sources said.
As per official information, a team of the Athgaon police conducted a raid in a rented house belonging to Md Jamir Uddin after receiving specific input of suspected persons residing there. In the operations, the police nabbed two persons identified as Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47), both hailing from Rajasthan.