Prime Accused of Dibrugarh University Ragging Case Granted Bail

Rahul Chetry, the prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident has been granted bail.

A Dibrugarh court granted bail to Rahul Chetry on Tuesday.

Rahul was a former student of the university and he was pursuing a law course from the JB Law College in Guwahati and studying in the third year. Rahul was expelled from the law college in December last year.

On the other hand, Pranjit Boruah and Simanta Hazarika have also been granted bail.

On December 5, Rahul Chetry surrendered before the police at the Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia. His name had popped up during investigations into the events leading to the incident after a first-semester student, Anand Sharma had jumped off the second floor of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel inside the university campus.

According to reports, Chetry had been on the run since the incident came to light on November 27.

On the other hand, a total of 22 students from the university have been rusticated for their alleged involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, several students were taken into custody by Dibrugarh Police after their names appeared during the probe into the incident. Following the incident, the authorities at Dibrugarh University also rusticated several students, barring them from admission into any other university across the country for the next three years.