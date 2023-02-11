Guwahati: 6 Arrested So Far in Ankur Surana Kidnap Case

A total of six persons have been arrested in connection to Guwahati's Ankur Surana kidnap case.

Meanwhile, police will seek custody of Prabal Kalita, the mastermind of the case who surrendered on Friday.

Prabal had used the other five accused to physically assault Ankur Surana while he was in their custody.

Upon interrogation, Prabal accepted that he had planned the entire kidnapping case.

However, Ankur’s vehicle has not been recovered till now.

It may be mentioned that Ankur Surana, the victim who was abducted in Guwahati, had gone out with his friends to party. When he did not return home, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station on February 2, after which the probe had been launched.

The investigations successfully lead to the capture of the five people accused in the kidnapping case. As per a communiqué from the police, the five arrested accused were identified as Rupam Das (33), Rajen Kaimal (33), Haren Das (48) and Gautam Das (27), residents of Amsing Jorabat under Satgaon Police Station, and Azaharr Choudhury (29), a resident of Hepkuchi under Baihata Police Station.

On February 4, Ankur Surana was released with injuries at a place near Amching Tea Estate from where the police rescued him. Ankur Surana revealed that he had been lured to a party at a resort by the name PRP valley at Amching and while on his way, he had been abducted and confined in a room.