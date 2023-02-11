India Win by Innings and 132 runs, Lead Series 1-0

A fiery five-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin combined with all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India clinch a massive win by innings and 132 runs within the first three days of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, after the visitors were bundled out for just 91 runs before the end of the second session on Saturday.

With this, India has a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

In the second innings, Australia was once again off to a tricky start in their bid to overcome a lead of 223 runs by India. Ravichandran Ashwin started Aussie's downfall by dismissing Usman Khawaja for just five runs off nine balls. Australia was 7/1.

Marnus Labuschagne was the next man on the crease and he continued his good form, slamming three great boundaries. However, Ravindra Jadeja's golden arm did the trick again and he trapped the world's number one Test batter lbw for 17 off 28 balls. Australia was 26/2.

Ashwin was breathing fire with the ball. He went on to dismiss David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (2) in quick succession. Ashwin got his fourth wicket of the match and he sent back Handscomb in the fourth lbw dismissal of the inning.

Australia was in a huge spot of bother at 52/5, trailing by 167 runs.

Despite trying, there was not stopping Ashwin. Australia's downward spiral seemed endless and went one step further after Ashwin trapped Alex Carey for 10. Aussies were reduced to 64/6.

Jadeja and Axar joined Ashwin and the trio was running riot on Aussies. Jadeja picked up Cummins (1) while Axar dismissed Todd Murphy (2). Australia was 75/8 and trailed by 148 runs and just two wickets away from an embarrassing third-day defeat.

Pacer Mohammed Shami's made pace bowling's first entry in the wicket-taking charts for the inning. He dismantled Nathan Lyon's stumps for 8 runs. Australia was left struggling at 88/9, trailing by 135 runs. The Aussies were just one wicket away from a loss.