Guwahati: 6-Lane Khanapara-Jalukbari Expanded Bypass To Be Opened Today

The six-lane expanded bypass on national highway - 37 connecting Khanapara to Jalukbari will be inaugurated on Thursday (March 14), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.
In a post on X, he highlighted how Assam has seen massive infrastructural development in recent years. "With the efforts of the Double Engine Govt, over ₹60,000cr of projects are ongoing or completed in the State," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We have taken up projects Rs 26,000 crores. Adding that to the Rs 23,000 crores already spent, it comes to Rs 49,000 crores spent by the state government from its exchequer. In addition, we are spending Rs 8 crores in phases for redevelopment of high schools. We will spend Rs 4,000 crores to create 500 new high schools in the state."
"You were present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guwahati. That day, we dedicated Rs 16,000 crores worth of projects. Then again in Jorhat, the PM dedicated projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. Adding that to the Rs 30,000 crore investment in the new semiconductor plant in Jagiroad that the Centre has sanctioned, the total amount comes to Rs 64,000 crores. So, in total schemes worth Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand crores have been implemented in Assam in two years," added Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"Tomorrow, we will open the Jalukbari to Khanapara six-lane highway including the flyover for the public," mentioned the Chief Minister in his speech.