Ekta Mall Promoting 'Made In India' Coming To Guwahati Next Year: Assam CM

Ekta Mall or the Unity Mall which seeks to promote 'Made in India' products will come up in Guwahati as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday performed the Bhumi Pujan for the project.
Addressing reporters today, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Foundation stone for Ekta Mall in all 28 states and eight Union Territories were laid today including in Guwahati. An amount fo Rs 298 crores has been earmarked for this project. The Centre has given Rs 226 crores for it, while the remaining Rs 72 crores will be expended by the state government."
"There will stalls from every district of the state in the mall. There will be exhibitions of products from other states from time to time. There will be two auditoriums in the Ekta Mall. The works will be completed within the next year," he said.
The Ekta Mall aims to bridge the gap between local artisans and consumers and bring products from indigenous artisans at one place. It is an ambitious project of the Centre to promote 'Made in India' products.
With Lok Sabha elections in the air, the Assam Chief Minister took a dig at the opposition while also exuding confidence of BJP's victory in the state. Asked about the opposition parties releasing their candidate lists, he said, "Congress could not field strong candidates for fear of losing. We already had 11 constituencies with us. Now, only two constituencies remain to be contested."
"The fight will be one to see in Nagaon and Karimganj," he said enticed at the prospect. The BJP will be fielding Suresh Bora and Kripanath Mallah respectively from the constituencies who will come up against Congress stalwarts Pradyut Bordoloi and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.
"I had already said that the alliance will not last. Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Topon Kumar Gogoi have both been victorious from Jorhat before," he said.
"Why would the people of Jorhat vote for someone who takes offence at Miyas being evicted from illegally occupied lands," asked Himanta Biswa Sarma attacking Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi who will be fighting from Jorhat this time.