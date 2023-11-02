Assam: 3 Kids Allegedly Kidnapped From Children's Home In Tezpur

At least three children were reportedly abducted from an orphanage located at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
According to sources, the children were playing in the front yard of the orphanage on Wednesday evening when they went missing.
The incident was reported from Snehabandhan Children’s Home, situated in the Bhairapad area of Tezpur.
It is suspected that the three children were abducted by unidentified miscreants, although there is no concrete evidence of this.
A missing persons complaint has been filed by the authorities of the children’s home at a local police station.
Further investigation is on.