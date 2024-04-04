Guwahati News

Guwahati: 65-Year-Old Dies In Accident Atop Beharbari Flyover

Soon after the incident, nearby locals and the police reached the scene. According to the officials, it is suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the elderly man and left him to die, in a clear case of hit-and-run.
An elderly man was killed in an accident after being hit by an unidentified vehicle atop the Beharbari flyover in Guwahati
An elderly man was killed in an accident after being hit by an unidentified vehicle atop the Beharbari flyover in Guwahati
Pratidin Time

An elderly man in his sixties died in an accident that took place atop the newly constructed Beharbari flyover along the national highway in Guwahati on Thursday.

The man, believed to be aged 65 years old, was identified as Nur Bahadur Bhandari and a resident of Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Soon after the incident, nearby locals and the police reached the scene. According to the officials, it is suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the elderly man and left him to die, in a clear case of hit-and-run. However, more details in that regard are awaited.

After the accident, when locals rushed near him, he was reportedly in a perilous condition and was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hosptial (GMCH).

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GMCH.

An elderly man was killed in an accident after being hit by an unidentified vehicle atop the Beharbari flyover in Guwahati
Wedding Party Vehicle Meets With Accident In Sonitpur, 25 Injured
Guwahati
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-65-year-old-dies-in-accident-atop-beharbari-flyover
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com