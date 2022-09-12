Guwahati: 7 Held For Offering Jobs For Cash From Borbari

In a major success, police in Guwahati arrested as many as seven brokers for allegedly promising cash for jobs, officials informed on Monday.
According to reports, a police team from the Dispur police station conducted raids in the city’s Borbari locality yesterday during which the brokers were caught.
Officials said that the brokers had prepared a list of jobs in the Assam government’s water resources department.
They would then offer the positions in return for large sums of cash to people looking for jobs, added police.
The identities of the brokers are not known immediately. They are currently under interrogation at Dispur police station.
Last month, three blood brokers were arrested from the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital in Assam's North Lakhimpur.
The three brokers were allegedly involved in selling blood in return of money. According to reports, the brokers used to sell one unit of blood for Rs 1400.
The brokers were arrested by the Lakhimpur Police in connection to an FIR lodged by the authorities of the medical college.
The three arrested brokers have been identified as Manoj Sahu, Bijay Sarkar and Ajit Das.