Guwahati: 7 Held For Offering Jobs For Cash From Borbari

In a major success, police in Guwahati arrested as many as seven brokers for allegedly promising cash for jobs, officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, a police team from the Dispur police station conducted raids in the city’s Borbari locality yesterday during which the brokers were caught.

Officials said that the brokers had prepared a list of jobs in the Assam government’s water resources department.

They would then offer the positions in return for large sums of cash to people looking for jobs, added police.

The identities of the brokers are not known immediately. They are currently under interrogation at Dispur police station.