Assam: Property Worth Rs. 4 Crores Destroyed in Massive Fire in Lakhimpur

Shop owners lost property worth Rs. 4 crores in a massive fire broke in Assam’s Lakhimpur district during the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, as many as 35 shops were gutted in the fire at Harmoti Bazar in Lakhimpur.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to inverter short circuit however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

One of the shop owners said, “I had a shop of Puja items worth Rs. 7 lakh which is now gutted in fire.”

A night patrol team of Harmoti Police station after witnessing the situation called the fire brigades from Bihpuria, Narayanpur, and Lakhimpur.

Four fire brigade vehicles were sent to extinguish the fire.