Guwahati: 7 Involved in Hawala Transactions Sent to Judicial Custody

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday forwarded all the seven accused in the hawala dealings to judicial custody.
According to reports, after a three-day police detention, the accused were produced before the court today.
The seven accused were identified as – journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed; SI Mubarak Ali; SI Anurag Bora; the informer Khairul Haque, SI Anurag Bora’s Aunt Papita Gogoi; and Sabira Begum, a relative of SI Mubarak Ali, Jamir Khan.
Earlier, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kamrup Metro district last Friday had forwarded all the seven accused to three-day police custody.
It may be mentioned that, the accused were arrested after a huge sum of money was seized from their possession linked to alleged hawala transactions on Thursday.
Their arrest comes days after the police arrested two individuals and seized over Rs 1,69,70,000 from their possession after conducting search operations in the Athgaon area of Guwahati in November, reports said. The two persons were identified as Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47), both hailing from Rajasthan.