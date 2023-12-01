Guwahati: 6 Involved in Hawala Transactions Sent to 3-Day Police Custody

The six accused who were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Friday for involvement in hawala dealings have been sent to three-day police custody.
The six accused persons who appeared before the CJM court are journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed; SI Mubarak Ali; SI Anurag Bora; the informer Khairul Haque, SI Anurag Bora’s Aunt Papita Gogoi; and Sabira Begum, a relative of SI Mubarak Ali. They will be produced before the CJM court again on Monday.
According to reports, the two women will be kept at the Panbazar Women's Police Station. The other four arrested accused will be kept at the Bharalu and Jalukbari Police Stations.
On the other hand, a man named Jamir Ali surrendered before the Bharalu Police earlier today.
It may be mentioned that, the accused were arrested after a huge sum of money was seized from their possession linked to alleged hawala transactions on Thursday.
Their arrest comes days after the police arrested two individuals and seized over Rs 1,69,70,000 from their possession after conducting search operations in the Athgaon area of Guwahati in November, reports said. The two persons were identified as Devkaran Sen (27) and Manoj Kumar (47), both hailing from Rajasthan.