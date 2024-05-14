Guwahati: 7 Years Imprisonment to Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor

In a significant judgment, a person was awarded seven years imprisonment for the alleged kidnap and rape of a minor girl in Guwahati, reports said.
Reportedly, the verdict was announced in the Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District on Monday.
The accused identified as Soiful Ali has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment, sources said.
As per reports, in 2005, accused Soiful had abducted a female school student from Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. As per allegations, he had secretly kept her in a remote village in Goalpara where he reportedly sexually abused her for a long time.
Soiful was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Noonmati Police Station. The District Legal Services Authority has also directed for government compensation to the victim girl.