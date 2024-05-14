Guwahati News

Guwahati: 7 Years Imprisonment to Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor

The accused identified as Soiful Ali has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment, sources said.
In a significant judgment, a person was awarded seven years imprisonment for the alleged kidnap and rape of a minor girl in Guwahati, reports said. 

Reportedly, the verdict was announced in the Additional Session Judge of Kamrup District on Monday.

As per reports, in 2005, accused Soiful had abducted a female school student from Guwahati’s Noonmati locality. As per allegations, he had secretly kept her in a remote village in Goalpara where he reportedly sexually abused her for a long time.

Soiful was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Noonmati Police Station. The District Legal Services Authority has also directed for government compensation to the victim girl.

