Guwahati: 7th Season of NEIFW on Nov 12 & 13

Northeast’s most awaited fashion show for a cause, Northeast International Fashion Week (NEIFW) 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 12 and 13 in Guwahati.

The event will take place at the Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation's campus at Pamohi in Guwahati’s Gorchuk.

This year’s NEIFW is based on the awareness on breast cancer. It will have all the best doctors of Assam associated to create awareness for breast cancer along with a seminar and exclusive fashion show.

Interested doctor and models can contact the organisers through their website - www.northeastinternationalfashionweek.com.

The opening theme of NEIFW goes for “Fashion for all”, which means apart from designer shows it is amazing platform for kids, teens and ladies who are interested in the line of Fashion.

The 7th Season of NEIFW has a host of aspiring fashion designers from all over northeast states and also from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

The magnificent event is powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People, under Prasantt Ghosh, one of the best fashion designers and fashion choreographers in Northeast India.

Since 2015, Prasantt Ghosh and his team have been working rigorously on creating the biggest platform for the future of fashion and integrating the Northeast’s rich handloom crafts internationally.

NEIFW always targets the domestic and international buyers with the right trends and promotes Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts.

NEIFW also has an impressive line-up of designers and models from Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.