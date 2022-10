In a startling incident, four minor boys were arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a school girl in Assam’s Barpeta district.

Sources said that the four minors, all below 18 years of age, attempted to kidnap the girl from near her school located in the heart of Barpeta town.

Fortunately, her classmates and other students spotted them and rescued the girl from their clutches.

Later, all four of them were arrested by police.

The incident was reported at Chayaram Girls Institute.