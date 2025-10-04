Guwahati: 8 Arrested in Bamunimaidam Murder Linked to Zubeen Garg Song Dispute

Guwahati police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Abinash Rajak, which occurred at a Durga Puja pandal in Bamunimaidam on Dashami. The killing reportedly stemmed from a dispute over playing a song by popular singer Zubeen Garg.

According to DCP Amitabh Basumatary, the accused had been absconding since the incident. Police have registered a case under FIR number 239/25 and invoked Section 103(2) of the BNS. Investigations revealed attempts by some accused to destroy or conceal evidence, including tampering with the pandal’s CCTV footage. One recovered CCTV visual had also been deliberately damaged.

The city police noted that the incident occurred under the influence of alcohol, as many people present at the pandal were reportedly intoxicated. Local residents had not immediately informed the police, which, according to officials, could have prevented the tragedy.

The eight individuals currently in police custody are Raju Dutta, Gopal Das, Basanta Basfor alias Raja, Vishal Chakraborty, Biju Shil, Romen Dakua, Shuvendra Shekhar Roy, and Baran Chakraborty. Police confirmed that ten other suspects are still at large and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.

DCP Basumatary emphasized that timely reporting of such incidents is crucial and called for cooperation from the public to ensure justice.

