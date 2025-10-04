AJP Poses Sharp Questions to Assam CM Over Zubeen Garg's Death

AJP Secretary Chittaranjan Basumatary has alleged a political angle in the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said reports suggesting that Zubeen Garg was poisoned and murdered have deeply shocked and hurt the public.

“Reports emerging that Zubeen Garg may have been poisoned and murdered have deeply hurt and shocked us,” Chittaranjan Basumatary said.

Basumatary asserted that the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg has now taken on a political dimension. “The Assam Chief Minister’s comments on certain social media posts have been shameful,” he remarked, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has politicized a sensitive matter by raising irrelevant issues at this critical time. He has failed to perform his governmental duties, even being unable to arrange a flight to bring Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains back to Assam. Promises to send a cabinet minister were not fulfilled," he said.

Basumatary further condemned the organization of Zubeen Garg’s tribute ceremony. “The arrangements to pay homage to Zubeen Garg were mishandled,” he said. He also accused the government of selectively arresting individuals associated with seeking justice for the singer, noting that over 100 of Zubeen Garg’s supporters are currently in jail.

“The Chief Minister has used fear tactics, citing Nepal, and interfered in legal proceedings by not apprehending Siddharth Sharma in Delhi despite knowing his whereabouts, claiming objections by Garima Garg,” he said. “Now, the Chief Minister is even using manipulated photographs to start political controversies, claiming elections are unnecessary.”

Basumatary alleged that during SIT searches at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence, individuals close to the Chief Minister were involved and that some documents were allegedly hidden to protect Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. “Zubeen Garg’s family is now afraid to even receive the post-mortem report,” he said.

He added, “The Chief Minister has shown bias in arrests, detaining two accused together during the Puja, raising doubts about fairness.” According to Basumatary, political interference extended to weakening Zubeen Garg’s position through agents surrounding him.

“If Zubeen Garg was so highly valued, why were acts he disapproved of ignored or suppressed?” he questioned.

Basumatary demanded that those involved in Zubeen Garg’s death be brought to justice swiftly. “The government must clarify why the Chief Minister’s family repeatedly interfered, ensure the guilty are caught, and explain why the singer was not honored with the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

He also claimed that after Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, Shyamkanu Mahanta gained undue control over cultural syndicates, and called for the Supreme Court to constitute a commission to investigate the entire episode of Zubeen Garg’s death.