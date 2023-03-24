Guwahati: 83 Kg Cannabis Consignment Seized Day After Major Bust

In a major bust, Government Railway Police (GRP) seized over 80 kilograms of cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station on Friday.

This comes after 93.7 kilograms of cannabis was seized by GRP at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday night.

According to information received, officials today seized around 85 kilograms of cannabis. Officials said that the consignment was seized while being smuggled in a similar fashion.

Meanwhile, officials could not make any detentions to go along with seizure. The massive seizure was made from Rajdhani Express number 20503 which was coming from Dimapur and headed to Delhi.

The estimated worth of the entire cannabis seizure is around Rs 42 lakhs, mentioned GRP officials.

Addressing reporters about the major bust, a police official said, “Based on specific inputs, today we again checked the Rajdhani express numbered 20503, during which we found a massive stash of cannabis. A total of 83 kilograms of cannabis was seized today. The entire consignment was being smuggled concealed at different parts of the coach.”

“However, we were again not able to catch anyone in connection with the matter. According to our information, the train was coming from Dimapur and was headed to Delhi. The estimated market price of the consignment is around Rs 40 to 42 lakhs,” he added.

On Thursday, reports emerged of a massive cannabis consignment seizure in yet another major haul. Government Railway Police (GRP) seized the huge cache of cannabis from a train at Guwahati Railway Station on the night before.

Acting on intelligence input, the police conducted a search operation and seized 93.7 kilograms of ganja from a Rajdhani express train stationed there. According to information, the train was en route towards lower Assam before halting at Guwahati.

The estimated market value of the seized cannabis consignment was in crores, officials said. No arrests were made in connection to the seizure.