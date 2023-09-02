Guwahati: 9 Arrested During Silsako Protest Granted Bail

After getting arrested, KMSS General Secretary Bidyut Saikia said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to make a indegenous-free Guwahati. We have been arrested for our raising our voice against the issues faced by the indegenous people and their land rights not for recruitment scam."

"BJP does not give land to the indegenous people but to Ramdev," he taunted.