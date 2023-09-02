Guwahati: 9 Arrested During Silsako Protest Granted Bail

All the nine accused who were arrested during the Silsako protest in Guwahati have been granted bail on PR Bond on Saturday. However, they will have to appear for the future court hearings if and when it occurs.
The nine accused have been identified as Akash Doley and Bidyut Saikia (KMSS); Ranjita Sinha; Polakhi Das (TMC); Niva Deuri and Dipti Saikia (who protested half naked); Vishal Choudhary, Rakesh Rajbonshi and Bikram Koch (Lachit Sena). They will have to deposit a fine of Rs. 20,000 each imposed by the lower court that granted them bail.
The nine persons were apprehended during the protest in Silsako against the eviction drive without any rehabilitation process on Friday morning.
After getting arrested, KMSS General Secretary Bidyut Saikia said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to make a indegenous-free Guwahati. We have been arrested for our raising our voice against the issues faced by the indegenous people and their land rights not for recruitment scam."
"BJP does not give land to the indegenous people but to Ramdev," he taunted.
Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said, "It is unfortunate that during the days of this government, the women of Assam have to protest like this," urging the state government to provide resettlement before eviction.
It may be mentioned that on Friday morning tensions flared up once again at Silsako in Guwahati as the eviction situation intensified. The police and local administration were working to reclaim approximately 150 bighas of land from encroachment.
Later, disturbing scenes unfolded at the spot, as a few women protesters resorted to a desperate act, parading half-naked to protest against land encroachments.
The police swiftly responded to the scene detaining the protesters while the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authorities submitted a written complaint to Dispur Police Station stating that some people deliberately conspired to obstruct public servants in their legal duty along with other things.
As a result, a case was registered against the nine accused under the sections 120B/143/341/294/352/353/290 IPC R/W Section 4 of The Guwahati Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Act 2008.