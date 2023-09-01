Silsako Eviction: Protesters Strip Naked Amid Land Dispute

Disturbing scenes unfolded at Silsako in Guwahati's Dispur, as few women protesters resorted to a desperate act, parading naked to protest against land encroachments.
The police responded swiftly, detaining the protesters. Authorities issued a plea for cooperation with law enforcement in addressing the crisis.
The eviction drive has resulted in the demolition of houses along the aisles. To maintain order, over 1,000 policemen have been deployed at the eviction site.
It is to be mentioned that the police and local administration are working to reclaim approximately 150 bighas of land from encroachment.
The situation remains fraught as opposing sides stand their ground, underscoring the ongoing challenges surrounding land disputes and the delicate task of balancing legal measures with community concerns.