Guwahati: 900 Cough Syrup Bottles Seized From Train; Three Held

In a massive haul, security forces seized a large amount of cough syrup bottles from a train at Azara Railway station in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Around 900 bottles of cough syrup bottles were seized from Tripura Sundari Express by the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), sources informed.
Three smugglers have been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Ashish Kumar, Bikash Ranjan, and Akash Kumar.
The estimated market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is said to be Rs 1 lakh and 57 thousand.
It is learned that the illegal consignment was being smuggled from Bihar to Agartala, before being intercepted in Guwahati by alert security forces.
Recently, as many as 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles worth Rs. 4 crore were seized from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj district.
According to sources, Karimganj police intercepted a truck in Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border and seized the 61,000 banned cough syrups.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Pratap Das said, “Our operation against drugs is going on. Last night, we intercepted a truck. We have recovered and seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles from the truck. We also apprehended the driver of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 4 crore.”
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Biswajit Biswas, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.