Assam: Two Held With Over 95,000 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Crores In Karimganj

Over 95,000 cough syrup bottles worth several crores of rupees were seized by Assam Police in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.
Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.
According to reports, the police police recovered and seized 95,360 bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj police intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.
"We have intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari check gate and recovered 95,360 bottles of cough syrup. We have also apprehended two persons. Further investigation is on,” a police official said.
Earlier on Monday, Assam police seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district.
A truck bearing registration number TR-01AT-1612 was intercepted by the police team at the Churaibari watch post on Sunday night.
During search, the police team seized 780 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup and apprehended one person.