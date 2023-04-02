Guwahati: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann To Arrive Today

Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart will be arriving today to boost the morale of the party’s workers here in Assam, apart from the ulterior objective of solidifying the presence of AAP in the northeast as a real alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to information received, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo will land at the Borjhar airport in Guwahati at around 1.15 pm today. He will be addressing a public gathering here in the city, preparations for which have been underway for some time.

Ahead of his visit, the AAP state unit on Friday arranged for a press conference to address his tour of the state. AAP’s state unit claimed there that this will be a major event in Assam’s political history.

AAP Assam unit's members during a press conference here in Guwahati said that both chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will make some important announcements that could topple the political scenario of the state.

“Our party members are working hard day and night to witness a corruption-free government in the state, April 2 will be a landmark day for the Assam politics,” said Kamal Medhi, Joint Coordinator, AAP Assam.

Two days prior to that, state Coordinator of AAP Assam, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury had appealed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into some of the urban problems faced by city dwellers.

Meanwhile, on March 31, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a “coward” and dared him to speak against him outside the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, ''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the Assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away.”

He further said, ''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish…”