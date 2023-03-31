Assam CM's Stern Warning For Kejriwal Ahead Of State Visit

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Assam on April 2, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday termed him as a “coward” and dared him to speak against him outside the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, ''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the Assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away.”

He further said, ''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish…,'' he added.

Earlier this week, the state Coordinator of AAP, Assam, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury had appealed CM Sarma to look into some of the urban problems faced by city dwellers.

He mentioned about his first concern that if there is a heavy rainfall on the day, it would be pathetic to show how the people suffer from water logging. Choudhury also urged CM Sarma to look into the issue of city traffic lights that have stopped working.

Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is slated to visit Assam on April 2 in a bid to strengthen their party’s presence in the state. Taking advantage of a weakened opposition in Assam and the Northeast, AAP is looking to establish itself in the region.

According to a communiqué from AAP, the ruling BJP’s anti-people activities, high-level corruption and rising inflation have left the people of Assam and Northeast frustrated. And amid a lack of strong opposition in the region, AAP is looking to establish itself in the role.

Having brought in revolutionary changes in the sectors of health and education in Delhi, AAP is the only party that can provide the upcoming generation with facilities in line with the best around the world and carry India to the top spot in these terms, the press release mentioned.