Guwahati AAP Councillor Vows to Stay Put Despite Husband's BJP Affiliation

“This was proven when my spouse, Babul Saharia, announced his decision to join the BJP. I am a woman, and I am unable to publicly discuss my difficulties in the media. But, since my spouse is attempting to smear my reputation both professionally and personally, I have little choice but to clarify the truth. At a time when the government claims to protect women, persons like my husband, who is involved in torturing a councilor, are joining the BJP. So one can see how the BJP is openly laying hands on such persons and offering them the opportunity to join them. My spouse and in-laws recently tormented and abused me after serving me with a divorce notice for refusing to leave the home where I previously lived with my husband. That night, the cops rescued me and transported me to the hospital for medical treatment. The very following day, I moved into my mother's home,” added Begum.