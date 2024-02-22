Guwahati AAP Councillor Vows to Stay Put Despite Husband's BJP Affiliation

Masuma Begum, the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Guwahati, denied any participation when reports circulated that her husband had joined the BJP.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Masuma Begum said, “I currently do not have any relationship with my husband Babul Saharia. We both live separately. I will never quit the AAP, even if my husband joins the BJP. Furthermore, each individual has the right to choose a party. My spouse continually pressured me to join the BJP after I won the councillor position in the GMC elections. His intents were diabolical. He also physically assaulted me several times. I have already filed three police complaints against my husband on this matter. All of the allegations hurled against me for joining the BJP are false and unjustified. My husband is attempting to ruin my image.”
The single AAP councillor further claimed that the BJP is a haven for individuals who torture women.
“This was proven when my spouse, Babul Saharia, announced his decision to join the BJP. I am a woman, and I am unable to publicly discuss my difficulties in the media. But, since my spouse is attempting to smear my reputation both professionally and personally, I have little choice but to clarify the truth. At a time when the government claims to protect women, persons like my husband, who is involved in torturing a councilor, are joining the BJP. So one can see how the BJP is openly laying hands on such persons and offering them the opportunity to join them. My spouse and in-laws recently tormented and abused me after serving me with a divorce notice for refusing to leave the home where I previously lived with my husband. That night, the cops rescued me and transported me to the hospital for medical treatment. The very following day, I moved into my mother's home,” added Begum.
The Guwahati councilor emphasized that persons with opportunistic ideas should not join the AAP. She went on to say that people like them joined AAP to serve the people; otherwise, AAP is not the place for them.
"People whoever had joined the BJP along with my husband today are opportunists and since their own intentions were not fulfilled here at AAP they have decided to join BJP," the member of the AAP council said.
It may be mentioned that Masuma Begum made her debut by winning from Ward number 42 in the 2022 Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls. Her ward covers Barsajai, Hatigaon, Notboma, and embankment road areas.
Out of the 60 wards in Guwahati, the BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 58 seats. While BJP won 52 seats, AGP bagged 6 seats. The Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) secured one seat. The Congress, which had contested the most wards, failed to win even one seat.