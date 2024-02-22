Husband of Guwahati AAP Councillor Masuma Begum Defects To BJP

In an unexpected political development, the husband of Guwahati’s sole Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Masuma Begum, has announced his decision to join the BJP.
Citing dissatisfaction with AAP’s functioning, the husband, Babul Saharia, expressed his decision to align with the BJP, according to sources close to the development.
His decision to switch parties is expected to have significant ramifications, not only for the local political landscape but also for AAP's presence and influence in Guwahati.
Masuma Begum made her debut by winning from Ward number 42 in the 2022 Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls. Her ward covers Barsajai, Hatigaon, Notboma, and embankment road areas.
Out of the 60 wards in Guwahati, the BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 58 seats. While BJP won 52 seats, AGP bagged 6 seats. The Assam Jatiya Party (AJP) secured one seat. The Congress, which had contested the most wards, failed to win even one seat.