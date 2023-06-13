Guwahati: AAP Stage Protest Against Electricity Tariff hike; Demands Uninterrupted Power Supply

Another member of the party expressed their viewpoint, stating, "The government is attempting to present smart electricity meters as a more viable option, but it is evident that they result in higher bills compared to traditional meters. As a housewife, I can personally attest that the bills have significantly increased. For instance, my bill for just 10 days amounted to Rs 1700. Considering this, one can imagine the exorbitant amount it would reach in a span of 30 days."