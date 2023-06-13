Guwahati: AAP Stage Protest Against Electricity Tariff hike; Demands Uninterrupted Power Supply

The members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam staged a protest at the office of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) located in Guwahati’s Ulubari.
The protest was organized to express their discontent over the exorbitant rise in electricity prices. AAP members gathered outside the APDCL office, brandishing poster banners and raising slogans against the authorities.
The primary point of contention for the party was the implementation of smart meters, which they claimed were unnecessary and causing inconvenience to consumers. They called on the government to promptly put an end to the mandatory installation of these smart meters, citing customer harassment as a major concern.
Furthermore, AAP criticized the government's failure to fulfill its promise of providing round-the-clock electricity supply. They accused the administration of falling short on their commitment, leaving citizens disappointed and struggling with high electricity bills.
While addressing the media, a member stated, "We have three key points to emphasize. Firstly, the department should promptly cease imposing arbitrary electricity fare increases. Secondly, the usage of prepaid smart meters should be prohibited. And lastly, uninterrupted electricity supply should be ensured. The government was elected based on these promises, and if they are unable to fulfill them, they should step down from their positions."
Another member of the party expressed their viewpoint, stating, "The government is attempting to present smart electricity meters as a more viable option, but it is evident that they result in higher bills compared to traditional meters. As a housewife, I can personally attest that the bills have significantly increased. For instance, my bill for just 10 days amounted to Rs 1700. Considering this, one can imagine the exorbitant amount it would reach in a span of 30 days."
"Therefore, we urge the power minister to thoroughly investigate this issue and ensure that the general public can live without undue financial burden. The negligence on your part is making it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to sustain their livelihoods," she added.