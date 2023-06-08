APDCL Faces Garima Garg's Ire Over Electricity Tariff

Amid the rise in electricity tariffs, the wife of heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg expressed her distress on social media on Wednesday.
Taking to social media, Garima claimed to have paid a bill of Rs 10,500 last month and then she had recharged her prepaid electricity meter with Rs 2,000 in the first five days of this month.
Her post was followed by widespread reactions and people from all walks of life criticizing the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL).
A few hours later, APDCL commented on the post refuting the allegations made by Garima Garg. The comment reads, “Hello Ma’am, we have checked our records and observed that your April months’ prepaid bill amount was Rs. 6098 and May months’ prepaid bill amount was Rs. 6459. HOWEVER, YOU DID NOT MAKE ANY RECHARGE IN APRIL, SO IN THE MONTH OF MAY YOU HAD TO RECHARGE FOR TEO MONTHS RESULTING IN HIGHER AMOUNT. We kindly request you to recharge regularly to avoid such situations. Assuring the best of services.”
Following the comment, Garima posted screengrab of the history of electricity bills she paid in the month of May and June. The screenshot showed that she paid Rs. 5000 on May 9, Rs. 2000 on May 17 and 31 then again on June 3 and 8.
She said, “The date June 8 is mentioned on the history when I last paid the electricity bill. It is now clear how much is left in 15 hours. And if there is no recharge, you immediately cut the power.”
“One thing I understood after this is that it is better not to say or tell about our advantages and disadvantages or problems,” she added.