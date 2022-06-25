Google's Doodle On Anne Frank On 75 Years Of “The Diary of a Young Girl”

Search engine Google on Saturday honoured Jewish holocaust victim Anne Frank, known for journaling the holocaust in her diary, which was published on 75 years ago on this day.
Anne Frank in her diary, described the holocaust days that she survived and the events of the war, which to this day is regarded as one of the most vivid and impactful descriptions of the second world war.
Her diary journals the days her family spent in hiding between the age of 13 and 15, during German occupation of the Netherlands.
Google celebrated Anne Frank with an animated slideshow on the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary, “The Diary of a Young Girl”.
The ‘Doodle’ from Google describes what she and her family witnessed during the days of Nazi oppression while hiding in her father’s office building.
The doodle art was created by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer. Frank’s sense of responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust was hailed by the German illustrator as a major factor in the illustration process.
Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929 in Germany’s Frankfurt. However, due to rising discrimination against minority communities by the Nazi party, the family soon relocated to Amsterdam in Netherlands.
To avoid persecution, the Frank family went into hiding in 1942 in the father’s office building.
Anne Frank’s diary, “The Diary of a Young Girl” has sold more than 30 million copies around the world since its first publication on June 25 1947. It has been translated into 67 languages, reported AFP.
A quote from the diary which went famous read, “Although I'm only fourteen, I know quite well what I want, I know who is right and who is wrong. I have my opinions, my own ideas and principles, and although it may sound pretty mad from an adolescent, I feel more of a person than a child, I feel quite independent of anyone.”
The Nazi Secret Service managed to capture the Frank family in 1944. They were arrested after that and Anne and her elder sister Margot Frank were taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. They died there a month later.