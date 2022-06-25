Google's Doodle On Anne Frank On 75 Years Of “The Diary of a Young Girl”

Search engine Google on Saturday honoured Jewish holocaust victim Anne Frank, known for journaling the holocaust in her diary, which was published on 75 years ago on this day.

Anne Frank in her diary, described the holocaust days that she survived and the events of the war, which to this day is regarded as one of the most vivid and impactful descriptions of the second world war.

Her diary journals the days her family spent in hiding between the age of 13 and 15, during German occupation of the Netherlands.

Google celebrated Anne Frank with an animated slideshow on the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary, “The Diary of a Young Girl”.

The ‘Doodle’ from Google describes what she and her family witnessed during the days of Nazi oppression while hiding in her father’s office building.

The doodle art was created by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer. Frank’s sense of responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust was hailed by the German illustrator as a major factor in the illustration process.