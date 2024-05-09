Guwahati: Absconding Man Accused of Killing Wife Arrested from Khetri

It may be mentioned that the body was recovered after a passerby sensed a foul smell emanating from the house yesterday. Right after this, he informed the Azara and Borjhar Police, who arrived at the incident spot, and upon searching, they dug out the body from the pit inside the house in the presence of the magistrate.

The owner of the land has been identified as Dhruba Jyoti Kakoty, a resident of Dharapur’s Khonamukh. Kakoty claimed that he was unaware of the couple residing in his house.