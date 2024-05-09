Guwahati: Absconding Man Accused of Killing Wife Arrested from Khetri

The police on Thursday arrested the accused husband of a woman whose body was found inside a house in Guwahati’s Azara locality.
Notably, on Wednesday, the body of a married woman was found under mysterious circumstances in a house near the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati.
The Azara Police nabbed the accused husband from the Khetri area today after extensive search operations were conducted since yesterday. The accused has been identified as Gautam Rai, reports said. He was reportedly absconding after committing the heinous crime.
According to reports, the elderly married couple had been residing in the rented house for about a year. A brawl had erupted between the husband-wife duo a few days ago, after which Gautam murdered his wife and buried her body in a pit inside his house.
It may be mentioned that the body was recovered after a passerby sensed a foul smell emanating from the house yesterday. Right after this, he informed the Azara and Borjhar Police, who arrived at the incident spot, and upon searching, they dug out the body from the pit inside the house in the presence of the magistrate.
The owner of the land has been identified as Dhruba Jyoti Kakoty, a resident of Dharapur’s Khonamukh. Kakoty claimed that he was unaware of the couple residing in his house.