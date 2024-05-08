Woman's Buried Body Recovered Inside House in Guwahati's Azara

The body of a woman has been found under mysterious circumstances in a house near the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati, reports said on Wednesday.
According to preliminary reports, the body was found buried in a pit inside the house in the Dekapara locality of Guwahati's Azara on Tuesday.
The body was recovered after a passerby sensed a foul smell emanating from the house yesterday. Right after this, he informed the Azara and Borjhar Police, who arrived at the incident spot, and upon searching, they dug out the body from the pit inside the house in the presence of the magistrate.
Reports said that the deceased woman’s husband had been missing for the past five days, which raised suspicion of murdering her.
The locals said that the elderly married couple had been residing in the rented house for about a year. However, what circumstances led the couple to reside in the house has not been ascertained. Locals have also stated that the couple usually got into fights.
The owner of the land has been identified as Dhruba Jyoti Kakoty, a resident of Dharapur’s Khonamukh. Kakoty has claimed that he was unaware of the couple residing in his house.
Meanwhile, the CID, forensic team and the police arrived at the spot after the incident was report came to light yesterday and launched an investigation into the incident.
The police have also launched search operations to nab the woman’s husband who is currently absconding.