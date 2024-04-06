Guwahati Abuzz as Rongali Bihu Festivities Kick Off Amidst Lok Sabha Polls Preparations

As the nation braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu permeates through the streets of Guwahati and across Assam. With colorful arrangements adorning the cityscape, preparations are in full swing to celebrate Assam's most significant festival.
Various Bihu organizing committees have organized dance workshops across Guwahati, amplifying the festive fervor. The Pub-Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan, marking its 63rd year, spearheaded a Bihu dance workshop at the Chandmari field in Guwahati, attracting over 700 enthusiastic participants.
Simanta Thakuria, the General Secretary of Pub-Guwahati Bihu, highlighted the initiative's cultural significance, emphasizing the importance of passing down traditions to the younger generation. "This 10-day workshop aims to impart our rich culture. We've witnessed an overwhelming response, with both students and guardians actively participating," Thakuria expressed during.
Commencing on April 2nd, the Bihu dance workshop is scheduled to continue until April 11th, encapsulating the essence of Rongali Bihu's jubilant spirit.
Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, holds profound cultural significance for the Assamese populace, heralding the advent of the Assamese New Year typically falling in mid-April. The festival, spanning seven days, known as 'Xaat Bihu,' encompasses a myriad of cultural activities, traditional rituals, and communal feasting.
Amongst the rituals, the first day of Rongali Bihu witnesses the ceremonial washing and adorning of cattle with a paste of turmeric and black lentils, accompanied by heartfelt songs invoking prosperity for the animals.
As Guwahati brims with enthusiasm for both the electoral process and the cultural festivities, the amalgamation of tradition and modernity paints a vibrant tableau of Assamese heritage.