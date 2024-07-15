Guwahati News

Guwahati: Accident Atop Shraddhanjali Flyover Leaves Auto Driver Injured

An auto-rickshaw driver was grievously injured and is said to be in a critical condition after an accident atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati on Monday.

As per reports, the auto-rickshaw was about to take a 'U-turn' on the wrong direction when it was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The accident caused substantial damage to the auto-rickshaw and left the driver seriously injured. He was helped by the people around to reach the nearby KGMT Hospital in the city where he is fighting for his life.

Further details are awaited.

