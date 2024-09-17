Guwahati: Pedestrian Killed In Hit And Run Accident At Basistha

A pedestrian was killed on the spot in an accident in Guwahati's Basistha area on Tuesday. The vehicle that caused the accident, tried to flee from the scene, but was chased down and intercepted.
As per reports, the accident occurred on the National Highway 17 when the vehicle was traveling from Basistha towards Jalukbari. The speeding vehicle, with registration numbers AS 25 V 4101, hit a pedestrian leaving him dead on the spot.
While the vehicle tried to flee from the scene after the accident, it was chased down and intercepted soon. The Garchuk police has apprehended the driver of the vehicle over the matter.
Earlier today, a youth on a motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler atop the Bhangagarh flyover leaving him seriously injured. The car that caused the accident fled from the scene.
Bhangagarh police has launched a search for the car and its owner after the incident. The injured youth, identified as Montu Bodo, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College where he is in a critical condition.
According to witnesses, the victim was on a Pulsar motorcycle with registration AS 01 DX 5826 when he was hit by a speeding Renault Duster. Following the accident, Bodo was left lying on the road for a while before passersby came to the rescue.
He was immediately rushed to the Emergency ward of GMCH where he is currently fighting for his life. A search for the vehicle that caused the accident and its owners has been initiated.