Guwahati: Acclaimed Violinist Minoti Khaund Breathes Her Last Aged 85

Minoti Khaund, the acclaimed violinist from Assam, passed away on Sunday at around 6:40 pm, aged 85, leaving behind a rich legacy in Hindustani classical music. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati for the last 40 days and breathed her last today.

According to reports, she underwent several surgeries due to various health conditions. She was suffering from high blood pressure and heart-related ailments. Her mortal remains will be kept at the hospital morgue tonight, and then she will be cremated at the Navagraha Crematorium tomorrow, reports added.

Early Life

Born in 1940, she began her musical journey at the age of 10, inspired by her maternal grandfather, who recognised her passion and gifted her first violin. Her early training was under Indreswar Sarma at the Darpanath Sarma music school in Jorhat.

Khaund’s talent first drew widespread attention in 1972 when she performed at the All Assam Music Conference, where the legendary violinist Pandit VG Jog offered to mentor her. She honed her craft under his guidance, developing a unique style that blended his tantrakari approach with her innate melodic sensibilities. She further advanced her studies under Sarod maestro Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta and assimilated the “Gayaki Ang” under vocalist Pandit AT Kanan.

Achievements

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Minoti Khaund performed at prestigious venues across India and abroad, including the Rising Talents Conference at Kalamandir, Calcutta, India International Centre, Delhi, National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, Kala Ghoda Festival, Mumbai, Nehru Centre, London, and numerous Sangeet Natak Akademi festivals. She also collaborated extensively with her daughter Sunita Khaund, continuing the guru-shishya parampara across generations.

Among her notable achievements, Minoti Khaund earned the gold medal in Master of Music (Sangeet Nipune) from Prayag Sangeet Samiti in 1986, was empanelled with the ICCR in 1990, and received several prestigious honours, including the Sangeet Jyoti award, the Artist Pension from the Assam Government, and the Silpi Award for her 50-year contribution to music. She composed the album Invocation of Ma, celebrating Durga Shakti, which she performed with her daughter nationally and internationally.

Beyond performance, Minoti Khaund was a dedicated teacher and mentor, nurturing numerous students in the art of violin and Hindustani classical music. She served as visiting faculty at a reputed Guwahati Music College and as a panel examiner for state-level music courses. A prolific writer, she also contributed music columns and articles, advocating classical music as a means for inner peace and societal harmony.

Minoti Khaund’s life was a testament to unwavering devotion to music, leaving a lasting imprint on India’s classical music landscape and inspiring generations of musicians.

