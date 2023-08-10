Guwahati: Accused Arrested In Kidnap, Murder Of 10th Class Student

Guwahati Police have made a breakthrough in the harrowing incident of kidnap and murder of 10th standard student in the city’s Bonda area and arrested the prime accused, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, one Abhishek Baruah was arrested by the police in connection with the matter. Officials informed that the accused ran a street-side shop in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality.
The deceased was identified as a class 10 student of a school in the city. He was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday by the accused who took him to Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati.
Officials said that the body of the deceased was found deep in the forest area in a half-naked state. They suspect that he was stabbed to death and the body was disposed off there.
Meanwhile, the accused, who ran a shop in the Hatigaon area, allegedly knew the victim, a resident of the same area, for a long time.
After kidnapping the victim, Abhishek demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakhs for his release informed officials. However, late at night on Wednesday, the body of the victim was recovered from Bonda.
Following the recovery of the body, the police arrested the accused Abhishek Baruah last night itself. Late last night, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police also reached Hatigaon where the team prepared a crime scene.