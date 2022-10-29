Guwahati: ACS KK Sharma Appears Before Special Court

Joint secretary to the Government of Assam, ACS KK Sharma who was arrested on bribery charges appeared before a special court on Saturday.

It needs to be mentioned that sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell trapped red-handed Joint Secretary KK Sharma, while he was taking Rs 90,000 from a complainant for renewal of a security firm license.

According to reports, Sharma was arrested on Friday night after the officials of the anti-corruption cell raided his residence in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon.

A total of Rs 49,24,700 was seized from his residence.