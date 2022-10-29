Assam Police Seize Morphine Worth Rs 15 Crore at Bokajan

Assam police on Saturday seized yet another huge consignment of illicit drugs, this time at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

Around four kilograms of Morphine worth Rs 15 crore were seized by police at Dilai area.

Two smugglers were arrested in connection to it, identified as Hemkholal Lunkin and Minlal Haukip.

Sources said that the duo was intercepted while smuggling the drugs from Manipur to Siliguri in a vehicle bearing registration ‘UP-14-BV-4234’.

Earlier today, one person was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore at Amingaon in North Guwahati.

As many as 15 packets filled with heroin were seized from a peddler, hailing from Karbi Anglong.

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled to Siliguri before being intercepted at Guwahati.